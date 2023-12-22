Manchester City beat tournament debutants Fluminense 4-0 in the final
Manchester City won the FIFA Club World Cup 2023™, claiming the title for the first time with an emphatic 4-0 win over CONMEBOL Libertadores champions Fluminense in the final at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 20th edition of the tournament, and the first to be staged in Saudi Arabia, took place between 12 and 22 December and set a number of records. Fluminense goalkeeper Fábio was the oldest player to appear in the final at the age of 43, and 40-year-old Felipe Melo – who played for Brazil at the 2010 FIFA World Cup™ – became the oldest outfield player to take part in the tournament.
Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola became the first coach to win the title four times after his previous successes with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011 and then with Bayern Munich in 2013, while Al Ittihad forward Karim Benzema became the first player to score in four editions of the tournament. The seven-team tournament started with OFC Champions League winners Auckland City, making a record-extending 11th appearance, facing Jeddah-based Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad in front of 50,248, a record for the opening game of a FIFA Club World Cup™. In total, over 300,000 tickets were sold for the tournament’s seven games, including a crowd of 52,601 for the final, which reflected the fans’ appetite to see clubs from different confederations face each other in competitive matches.
Al Ittihad cantered into the second round with a 3-0 win, but the host team then came unstuck, losing 3-1 to CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly of Egypt, who themselves enjoyed vociferous backing from a large contingent of their compatriots. AFC Champions League winners Urawa Red Diamonds overcame Concacaf’s Club León 1-0 in the other second-round match.
In the semi-finals, Fluminense, making their debut, beat Al Ahly 2-0 with goals in the last 20 minutes from Jhon Arias, who converted a penalty, and John Kennedy, scorer of the winning goal in the CONMEBOL Libertadores final against Boca Juniors. Meanwhile, Manchester City swept aside Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0, as an own goal by Marius Høibråten in first-half stoppage time was followed by goals from Mateo Kovačić and Bernardo Silva in the second half.
The Cityzens wasted no time in the final when Julián Álvarez scored the fastest goal in FIFA Club World Cup history after only 40 seconds to put them ahead, before Fluminense centre-back Nino put through his own net in the 27th minute. City equalled the biggest-ever final win – Barcelona’s 4-0 defeat of Santos in 2011 – with further goals in the last 20 minutes from Phil Foden and a second from Álvarez, who almost exactly one year earlier had won the FIFA World Cup 2022™ with Argentina.
Awards
Golden Ball: Rodri (Manchester City) Silver Ball: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) Bronze Ball: Jhon Arias (Fluminense) Fair Play Trophy: Al Ittihad
Championing accessibility
As part of its mission to make football truly global, FIFA took a number of measures to make the FIFA Club World Cup 2023 accessible to all. These included escorting wheelchair users, mobility assistance, golf carts (where available), an increased range of accessibility seating, and sensory rooms. Easy Access Amenity tickets enabled people with limited mobility who do not use wheelchairs to enter stadiums comfortably, and Easy Access Standard tickets provided minimal step access and were situated close to accessible amenities. A dedicated FIFA Volunteer team and accessibility lanes outside the stadium helped make the matchday experience memorable for all fans.
Both venues – King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium – were equipped with sensory rooms, enabling supporters with sensory issues to get away from the fervour of the match if and when they needed to. These colourfully decorated rooms are sound insulated and contain stress-relieving items that help people with sensory processing issues enjoy the match with their football-loving family and friends. Noise-cancelling headphones were also available, if required, when they returned to their seat in the stadium. FIFA also provided audio-descriptive commentary for partially sighted and blind people, a major recent initiative which was introduced at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and also offered at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. The commentary provided an extra opportunity in terms of listening to the game in real time and explained the detail of what was happening on the pitch, the colours that the players were wearing and the expressions of the fans.