February 6th-7th, Boston

Day 2. FIFA Medical Conference

Agenda (times are indicative)
13:30

Session: Female player health and performance

14:45

Break

15:30

Session: Popular myths in football – fact or fiction?

16:45

Break

18:00

Session: Confederation activities – challenges, collaboration, and aspirations

19:30

Break

20:30

Session: Return-to-play decisions

The FIFA Medical Conference is an important step in helping to unite football medicine globally by bringing together medical experts from across the football community, in order to facilitate a rich exchange of knowledge, experiences and best practice that will undoubtedly elevate the standard of football medicine. The objective is to facilitate the development and implementation of high-quality scientific evidence and empower our 211 FIFA Member Associations to improve player health in football.

