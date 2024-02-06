February 6th-7th, Boston
Day 2. FIFA Medical Conference
Agenda (times are indicative)Show full agenda
13:30
Session: Female player health and performance
14:45
Break
15:30
Session: Popular myths in football – fact or fiction?
16:45
Break
18:00
Session: Confederation activities – challenges, collaboration, and aspirations
19:30
Break
20:30
Session: Return-to-play decisions
The FIFA Medical Conference is an important step in helping to unite football medicine globally by bringing together medical experts from across the football community, in order to facilitate a rich exchange of knowledge, experiences and best practice that will undoubtedly elevate the standard of football medicine. The objective is to facilitate the development and implementation of high-quality scientific evidence and empower our 211 FIFA Member Associations to improve player health in football.