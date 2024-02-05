Football business event highlights commercial opportunities in Mexico on the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™

150 executives from major companies in Mexico joined FIFA and Concacaf to learn about exciting commercial opportunities driven by the growth of football

The event, co-hosted by the Mexican Football Federation, explored how brands can develop and leverage football partnerships on the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™

Event staged just days before Estadio Azteca Mexico City was confirmed as the venue for the first match of biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever

FIFA and Concacaf were joined by over 150 executives at a football business event at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City last week.

The successful event, which was co-hosted by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), featured expert speakers and football legends who provided insights into opportunities on the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™.

Last year, FIFA and Concacaf agreed to jointly promote and market partnership opportunities for selected national team competitions taking place in Mexico, Canada and the United States ahead of the biggest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ in history.

The forum featured various perspectives on how local and international companies can develop engaging marketing campaigns ahead of the game-changing FIFA World Cup in less than two-and-a-half years’ time.

The speakers included FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai, Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio, Concacaf Chief Commercial Officer Heidi Pellerano, the President Commissioner of FMF Juan Carlos Rodriguez, and FIFA World Cup 26 Chief Tournament Officer for Mexico Jurgen Mainka, among others.

FIFA Legends Luis Hernández and Jared Borgetti, who starred for the Mexican national team in previous editions of the FIFA World Cup, also painted a vivid picture of what it is like to perform on football’s biggest stage, while the presence of the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy added magic to the occasion.

The opportunity in Mexico City came just days before the world discovered that the iconic Estadio Azteca has been selected by FIFA to host the first match at the next FIFA World Cup. During Sunday’s live television event, which can be reviewed here, FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed several key details for the tournament, including the location of the opening matches in Mexico (Estadio Azteca Mexico City), Canada (Toronto Stadium), and United States (Los Angeles Stadium), and final (New York New Jersey Stadium).