27. Provisions

Provisions primarily cover various legal matters with respect to disputes concerning FIFA’s core business. The legal cases are mainly related to FIFA events from previous cycles. The estimates of the outcome of the various legal cases are based on the advice and assessments of FIFA’s external lawyers and consider various possible outcomes. The potential timing of the outflow cannot be definitively assessed as it depends on the timing of the court decisions. However, based on the cases currently at hand, FIFA believes that there will be no significant outflow within the next 12 months. No detailed information can be provided at this point since legal disputes and their corresponding timing of settlement are sensitive matters. The mere fact that a provision for certain matters has been set up might be misinterpreted and thus prejudice FIFA’s position in such proceedings. In accordance with acknowledged rules, provisions are recognised if and when an obligation has arisen from a past event, it is probable that FIFA will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation.